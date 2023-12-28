Body found shot multiple times inside SUV at Nashville wrecker lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found inside an SUV on the lot of a Nashville wrecker service on Wednesday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said a man’s body was discovered inside the SUV after the Medical Examiner’s Office found the man was shot multiple times.

The SUV, a Chevrolet Blazer, had been towed from 52 Tusculum Road on Dec. 15 at the request of a landlord. The 58-year-old man who owned the SUV, Orlando Hernandez, lived at the property but hasn’t been seen for several weeks.

The body was concealed in the rear seat of the vehicle. It was found by an employee who was inspecting the interior of the SUV Wednesday afternoon.

The medical examiner is working to confirm the identity of the deceased.

This is a developing story.

