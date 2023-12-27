Year in review: Top stories across Middle Tennessee in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville and communities across Middle Tennessee dealt with a rollercoaster of emotions in 2023, from deadly storms to the tragic fatal shooting at The Covenant School and a myriad of other hard-hitting stories.

Among the tragedies, there were also uplifting stories featured this year, like the miraculous discovery of a baby found safe and alive in a tree after the Dec. 9 tornado in Clarksville.

WSMV4 covered it all and below is a look at the stories our audience clicked on the most.

2023′s Top Stories:

Back in March, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was fired for department violations after allegedly accepting money from a citizen he helped. Michael Riley, who worked in Benton County, was terminated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on March 14 for “the good of service” and “for cause,” according to department spokesman Wes Moster.

Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for violating rules and general orders. (Source: WSMV)

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weeks-long investigation, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched in November after neighbors of the church complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist Church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

In September, a sealed criminal complaint connected to the FBI raid at a West Nashville home was released by the Department of Justice. The complaint details the charges against Robert Clinton Thomas and the investigation that led to his eventual arrest at his home on Hill Circle Drive in Nashville.

Thomas faces several charges, including conspiracy, transportation of stolen vehicles, sale or receipt of stolen vehicles, mail fraud, and wire fraud. According to the complaint, FBI Detroit began investigating a group of people who were involved in numerous vehicle thefts that crossed state lines.

Stolen vehicles from California, Wisconsin found in FBI raid at Nashville home according to court documents.

To start 2023, five Five La Vergne police officers were fired as part of an ongoing investigation into multiple sexual events between members of the department’s evening shift. Three other officers were placed on unpaid suspension under the same investigation.

The investigation started on Dec. 12 when Mayor Jason Cole reported rumors of the sexual acts to the city’s human resources department, according to a shocking investigative report obtained by WMSV4 through a records request.

Cole said he received information from a source that Officer Maegan Hall was having intimate relationships with other members of the La Vergne Police Department. Those employees included Sgt. Lewis Powell, Officer Patrick Magliocco, Officer Larry Holladay, Detective Seneca Shields and Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, according to the report.

WSMV's Brendan Tierney breaks down the shocking investigation.

In late March, three students and three adults were shot and killed at The Covenant School. The shooter was shot and killed by two officers who responded to the shooting.

This tragedy was covered all year long in the state of Tennessee by WSMV4 from legislative meetings and hearings, prompting a special session on school safety, multiple lawsuits and court hearings, and the response of multiple communities and individuals in a positive light.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake provides an update on Monday's shooting at The Covenant School.

