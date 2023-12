Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This year is coming to a close, and WSMV4 is counting down the days with the top stories you clicked on throughout 2023.

Coming in at No. 5 was a story about a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was fired after he allegedly accepted cash from a citizen he helped.

In March, a THP trooper was fired for department violations after allegedly accepting money from a citizen he helped.

Michael Riley, who worked in Benton County, Tennessee, was terminated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on March 14 for “the good of service” and “for cause,” according to department spokesman Wes Moster.

A departmental internal investigation showed Riley violated multiple rules and general orders, one of which included accepting money from a citizen while assisting them on a call in Benton County, Moster said.

It’s unknown how much money was accepted. No further information was released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.