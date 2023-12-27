‘There’s a lot of need out there’: Tornado victims flock to Clarksville FEMA Recovery Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens stood outside in the cold, waiting to enter the doors to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Salvation Army are among the entities with representatives at the DRC to assist those affected by the tornadoes earlier this month.

On Dec. 9, an EF3 tornado passed through Clarksville, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses, ultimately leading to the death of four people.

“We’re here at the request of the state of Tennessee,” FEMA spokesperson Paul Corah said. “We’re here as long as they ask us to be here.”

FEMA says at least 2,500 people have submitted applications with them and that $1.5 million has been allocated for this disaster.

Among those who say they’ve signed up for assistance is Antoine Hall of Clarksville. The father of two says his roof caved in as a result of the tornado, and weeks later, his home is still without power.

“I done missed a few hot meals between this ordeal,” Hall said. “I didn’t think about the magnitude of having a warm cooked meal, but when you miss a few warm cooked meals then it tends to hit you.”

FEMA has opened up three Disaster Recovery Centers to reach those who need help.

All recovery locations will be open seven days a week. If you can’t make it in person, you are encouraged to apply online.

“There’s a lot of need out there,” Corah said. “We encourage anybody that has any questions to come on down.”

