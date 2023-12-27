Tennessee pastor charged after being found with more than 100 images of child sex abuse material

The man is listed as a senior pastor for Cornerstone Church of God.
A pastor in Cleveland has been indicted after detectives discovered the man had over 100 images depicting child sex abuse material.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pastor in Cleveland has been indicted after detectives discovered the man had over 100 images depicting child sex abuse material, NBC affiliate WRCB-TV reports.

A Bradley County Grand Jury indicted Richard Sentell, and he was arrested by the Bradley County Sherriff’s Office on Christmas Day.

An investigation was launched into Sentell after a reported cyber tip, leading to the search of his home and personal laptop, which revealed a large amount of child sex abuse-related images. He was booked the day after his arrest and remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

Rick Sentell is listed as a senior pastor for Cornerstone Church of God. The church has been contacted for comment.

