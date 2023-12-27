Sobriety checkpoints planned for New Year’s Eve in Nashville

So far in 2023, there were 1,272 alcohol-related crashes in Davidson County.
Sobriety checkpoint: THP
Sobriety checkpoint: THP(THP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department, along with help from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, will be working sobriety checkpoints on New Year’s Eve night.

Police said a checkpoint will be present on West End Avenue in response to New Year’s Eve celebrations and parties that usually coincide with excessive drinking.

So far in 2023, there were 1,272 alcohol-related crashes in Davidson County. Those crashes resulted in 836 injuries and 37 fatalities.

“The checkpoint is part of the Booze It & Lose It campaign designed to deter drinking and driving throughout the year, but especially during the December holiday season,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THP investigates a fatality crash on I-65 North in Franklin, TN.
Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
crash generic
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Tennessee highway
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say
One man is dead and another hospitalized after being shot at a house in Antioch, TN.
1 dead, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Antioch

Latest News

The family of five made it out safely, but their two cats did not.
Family loses home, pet cats in fire
A pastor in Cleveland has been indicted after detectives discovered the man had over 100...
Pastor arrested after found with child sex abuse material
FEMA is urging people to read the entire letter, even if "ineligible" is printed at the top.
FEMA letter confusion
Damage from a Dec. 9 tornado in Clarksville.
Two years after Kingston Springs tornado, survivors offer advice to December tornado victims