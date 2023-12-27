Police search for Christmas Day killer involved in Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in an Antioch neighborhood discovered what they thought were fireworks, were actually the sounds of gunfire that killed one man and injured another on Christmas Day.

Witnesses reported hearing the noise at around 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Pepperwood Drive.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Anthony Gatewood Jr. and Corian Bowling were found shot outside the residence.

Police said Gatewood was located on the side of the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bowling was found lying next to the car he and Gatewood arrived in and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is expected to recover.

Ify Agholor lives two houses down from where the incident happened. She said the neighborhood is usually safe. So safe that she never thought she was hearing gunshots.

“Last night, we heard some of what we assumed were fireworks,” Agholor said. “I didn’t pay any attention to it, you know, thinking it’s a Christmas thing,”

Now, Agholor says she is worried, especially for her two children who have autism.

“For kids on the spectrum, they don’t have a sense of danger. They don’t understand the need for safety,” Agholor said. “For a parent, it’s something that is nerve-wracking.”

She said she’s making sure to lock her doors and keep her kids inside at night. She warned even if you don’t live in the area, you should still be cautious.

“People do desperate things at desperate times, and him being out there is not good for anybody,” Agholor said.

MNPD said upon his release from the hospital, Bowling will be arrested on outstanding auto theft, burglary, harassment, probation violation, and failure to appear warrants. Bowling was scheduled to appear in court for a bond settlement hearing in connection to a July arrest for stealing a $150,000 pickup truck and credit card fraud.

No shooting suspects have been identified, but detectives continue to investigate the reason behind Gatewood and Bowling’s visit to the residence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.

