Metro Council approves ordinance banning snake handlers on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County voted to adopt an ordinance this month that prohibits the handling of snakes for money on or near public property.

During a meeting on Dec. 19, council members discussed ordinance BL2023-70, which added language to a section of the Metropolitan Code of Laws to include “the display or exhibition of animals for payment or gratuity.”

The full ordinance reads:

“No person shall stop, stand or park any wagon, pushcart, platform, table, automobile, truck or other vehicle, or erect any temporary stands, signs or otherwise, upon or within any public property or public right-of-way of the metropolitan government for the purpose of selling or offering for sale any goods, food, wares, merchandise, services, or products of any kind, nor shall any person sell or offer for sale, upon or within any public property or public right-of-way of the metropolitan government, any goods, food, wares, merchandise, services, or products of any kind, including the display or exhibition of animals for payment or gratuity. The prohibitions contained in this subsection shall not affect or apply to any agreement with, or the written approval of, the respective department, board, agency, officer, or other person having control or custody of that particular property.”

WSMV4 Investigates addressed the issue of snake handlers on Broadway and the potential risks the large reptiles represent to the Nashville crowds.

During an interview with Jac Menish, the curator of behavioral husbandry at the Nashville Zoo, she explained how pythons, like the ones often seen on Broadway, are pretty docile if raised in captivity, and do not require a permit to own as a pet.

“It could become very dangerous, very fast.”

However, given the wrong setting, the potential for a dangerous situation is there.

“You never know how they’re going to react,” Menish said. “If they get around your neck, they can squeeze, and it could become very dangerous, very fast. Even if they’re not intending to harm you, it’s just them reacting to their environment. So it’s a risk.”

Mayor Freddie O’Connel signed off on the approval of the amended ordinance on December 21, so do not expect to see any large pythons on display in downtown Nashville in 2024.

