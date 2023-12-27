Making a Dish and NYE Plans with The Optimist Nashville

By Today in Nashville
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Foraged Mushroom Tartare with Salt and Vinegar Potato Crisps

Executive Chef Mike Parhm

The Optimist Nashville

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ cup seared/diced preserved chanterelle mushrooms
  • ½ tbsp finely diced red onion
  • 1 tsp chopped capers
  • ½ tsp finely sliced chives
  • 1 tbsp malt vinegar aioli*
  • 8-10 salt and vinegar potato crisps*
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), as needed
  • Maldon Sea Salt, as needed

PROCESS

Using a small mixing bowl, combine mushrooms, onion, capers, chives, and malt vinegar aioli.  Mix until mushrooms are coated. Pack the mixture into a ring mold (or a cookie cutter), remove the ring mold, and arrange potato chips sticking into the mushroom mixture. Drizzle with EVOO, sprinkle with Maldon sea salt, and serve immediately.

For the Malt Vinegar Aioli

Mix one part malt vinegar with 8 parts Duke’s Mayonnaise

For the Salt and Vinegar Potato Crisps

Slice fingerling potatoes on a sharp mandolin (watch your fingers!!!).  Soak sliced potatoes in a mix of 50/50 water and distilled white vinegar for 24 hours. Fry in canola (or any other neutral cooking oil) at 275 degrees Fahrenheit until bubbles dissipate and potatoes are crispy. Season with sea salt.

