LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As 2023 turns into 2024, some new laws will take effect in Tennessee at the start of the new year.

New laws such as the gun safety course law, Abrial’s Law and more will take effect on Jan. 1.

You can find some of the new laws below:

SB0360 – Gun safety course law

This law authorizes the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security to start a voucher program for the reason of reducing costs for people who take firearm safety courses after Jan. 1, 2024. Participants will get a $100 enhanced handgun carry permit application and processing fee reimbursement for obtaining the permit.

The law will also require TDHS to give information on approved handgun safety training courses available to Tennesseans at minimal costs on its website. It has to report the number of vouchers used in the program to the judiciary committee along with the House Criminal Justice Committee.

SBO722 – Abrial’s Law

This bill makes changes to child custody laws in Tennessee, particularly when it comes to abusive situations. The law states that the court can’t remove a child from a parent in a custody dispute if that parent has shown to be competent, protective of the child, and not physically, sexually or mentally abusive.

It also prohibits the parent in the custody battle from being penalized for making a “good faith complaint” about any domestic violence or child abuse.

SBO589 – Distracted driving penalties increased

This bill, known as the Eddie Conrad Act, will increase the number of points that can be charged to a person’s driving record if they are caught texting, videoing, or being on their phone starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The bill is named after Eddie Conrad, who was in the car with his family when a distracted driver hit him from behind, pushing him out into oncoming traffic. He was killed in the accident. His wife and grandchildren were in the car but survived. The family has been bringing awareness to the consequences of distracted driving since the accident.

SB0258 - GPS added to court-issued car breathalyzers

If you get a DUI and the court issues you an ignition interlock device that will be put on your car (if after Jan. 1, 2024), it will have GPS technology on it as well. It will not be used for any type of tracking per the law.

An ignition interlock device is a unit that is installed on your car’s ignition system, where you have to blow into a breathalyzer for the car to start.

