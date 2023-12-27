LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee

New laws such as the gun safety course law, Abrial’s Law and more will take effect on Jan. 1.
Tennessee flag
Tennessee flag(WVLT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As 2023 turns into 2024, some new laws will take effect in Tennessee at the start of the new year.

New laws such as the gun safety course law, Abrial’s Law and more will take effect on Jan. 1.

You can find some of the new laws below:

SB0360 – Gun safety course law

This law authorizes the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security to start a voucher program for the reason of reducing costs for people who take firearm safety courses after Jan. 1, 2024. Participants will get a $100 enhanced handgun carry permit application and processing fee reimbursement for obtaining the permit.

The law will also require TDHS to give information on approved handgun safety training courses available to Tennesseans at minimal costs on its website. It has to report the number of vouchers used in the program to the judiciary committee along with the House Criminal Justice Committee.

SBO722 – Abrial’s Law

This bill makes changes to child custody laws in Tennessee, particularly when it comes to abusive situations. The law states that the court can’t remove a child from a parent in a custody dispute if that parent has shown to be competent, protective of the child, and not physically, sexually or mentally abusive.

It also prohibits the parent in the custody battle from being penalized for making a “good faith complaint” about any domestic violence or child abuse.

SBO589 – Distracted driving penalties increased

This bill, known as the Eddie Conrad Act, will increase the number of points that can be charged to a person’s driving record if they are caught texting, videoing, or being on their phone starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The bill is named after Eddie Conrad, who was in the car with his family when a distracted driver hit him from behind, pushing him out into oncoming traffic. He was killed in the accident. His wife and grandchildren were in the car but survived. The family has been bringing awareness to the consequences of distracted driving since the accident.

SB0258 - GPS added to court-issued car breathalyzers

If you get a DUI and the court issues you an ignition interlock device that will be put on your car (if after Jan. 1, 2024), it will have GPS technology on it as well. It will not be used for any type of tracking per the law.

An ignition interlock device is a unit that is installed on your car’s ignition system, where you have to blow into a breathalyzer for the car to start.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THP investigates a fatality crash on I-65 North in Franklin, TN.
Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
crash generic
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Tennessee highway
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say
One man is dead and another hospitalized after being shot at a house in Antioch, TN.
1 dead, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Antioch

Latest News

Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration.
Avoid DUI, traffic in Nashville on New Year’s Eve with free bus, train rides
Hendersonville Police Logo
Hendersonville hospital targeted in threatening call
Youth Villages generic
Jones family, attorney address Youth Villages footage
A pair of pythons on display in downtown Nashville.
Metro Council approves ordinance banning snake handlers on Broadway