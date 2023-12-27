Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

These charges stem from an active and ongoing investigation.
Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A Kentucky man is facing multiple charges connected to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl, according to the Russellville Police Department.

Police said on Dec. 22, Ricky Holder Jr., 33, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of human trafficking, sexual abuse of a minor in a sex performance and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The charges stem from an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 270-726-4911 or 270-726-7669.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THP investigates a fatality crash on I-65 North in Franklin, TN.
Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
crash generic
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Tennessee highway
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say
One man is dead and another hospitalized after being shot at a house in Antioch, TN.
1 dead, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Antioch

Latest News

Murfreesboro family loses house and 2 cats in early morning fire
‘Crying over my dead kitties’: Murfreesboro family loses home, pet cats
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
Year in review: Top stories across Middle Tennessee in 2023
Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration.
Avoid DUI, traffic in Nashville on New Year’s Eve with free bus, train rides