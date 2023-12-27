Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

RUSSELLVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A Kentucky man is facing multiple charges connected to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl, according to the Russellville Police Department.

Police said on Dec. 22, Ricky Holder Jr., 33, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of human trafficking, sexual abuse of a minor in a sex performance and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The charges stem from an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 270-726-4911 or 270-726-7669.

