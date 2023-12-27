Jones family, attorney address Youth Villages footage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The attorney representing Alegend Jones’ family will speak to the media following the release of the footage from Youth Villages that shows what transpired before the teenager’s death.

Attorney Ben Crump and the Jones family will address the footage from the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tennessee at noon.

In November, 17-year-old Alegend Jones died after an incident at Youth Villages, a national group home that deals with at-risk youth.

Witnesses state that Alegend was severely beaten before being transported to Methodist Germantown Hospital, where she died.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is investigating the death. Medical records reveal that Alegend suffered compression of the brain and other significant injuries which led to her death.

