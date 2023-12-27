Jones family, attorney address Youth Villages footage

Attorney Ben Crump called a press conference after the family viewed the footage showing what led to Alegend Jones’ death.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The attorney representing Alegend Jones’ family will speak to the media following the release of the footage from Youth Villages that shows what transpired before the teenager’s death.

Attorney Ben Crump and the Jones family will address the footage from the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tennessee at noon.

In November, 17-year-old Alegend Jones died after an incident at Youth Villages, a national group home that deals with at-risk youth.

Previous Coverage:
GRAPHIC: Mother says 17-year-old died after care center staff body-slammed her for refusing to undress; facility denies claims

Witnesses state that Alegend was severely beaten before being transported to Methodist Germantown Hospital, where she died.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is investigating the death. Medical records reveal that Alegend suffered compression of the brain and other significant injuries which led to her death.

