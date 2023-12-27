Joe Milton to pass on Citrus Bowl, marking start of Nico Iamaleava era

Iamaleava in line for first career start
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA...
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and John Sartori
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Sports’ partner VolQuest has confirmed that the Nico Iamaleava era of Tennessee football will begin at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando as Joe Milton opts out on playing against Iowa.

Milton threw for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2023. The Redshirt Senior has started all 12 games for Tennessee this season, adding seven touchdowns on the ground as well.

Milton took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank Vol Nation for his time on Rocky Top.

Iamaleava, who will make his first college start, was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the high school recruiting class of 2023, earning a five star rating from three of the four major recruiting outlets.

The Long Beach, California native has completed 16 of his 26 pass attempts as a freshman. His first career touchdown came in the Vols’ 59-3 victory over UCONN on Nov. 4.

In addition to Milton, running back Jabari Small also opted out of the game Tuesday.

Previous Coverage: Vol running back Jabari Small opts out of Citrus Bowl game

Tennessee will play Iowa on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. WVLT will be hosting a special Big Orange Kick Off on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

