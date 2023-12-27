Hundreds of thousands pass through BNA during busy holiday travel season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a steady flow of passengers going in and out of the Nashville International Airport (BNA) during the holiday travel season.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers passed through BNA the day after Christmas. Among those passengers, a handful faced travel delays, with some wait periods longer than others.

BNA passenger Shaelyn Lucas said she was traveling to Michigan and experienced a nearly 24-hour road trip ahead of her flight.

“I drove in from Tucson, so about 23 hours of driving,” Lucas said. “Pretty busy, like the bigger cities, like Dallas and stuff. Flying to Michigan now. Hopefully, my flight isn’t delayed.”

Though some travelers underwent some travel bumps, others expressed smooth-sailing traveling experiences this holiday season.

“I’ve noticed the night flights seemed to be more delayed because, you know, you’re waiting on your pilot to get back and everything from wherever they came from, “Lucas said, expressing her gratitude for avoiding any flight delays. “Definitely frustrating.”

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects more than 7 million Americans will travel by plane between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Luiza Moreira was among the millions as she and her family enjoyed their first visit to Music City this holiday weekend.

“We came from Miami, so it was pretty busy,” Moreira said. “It was really beautiful, and I loved going to Broadway and seeing the lights.”

AAA predicts airports will be the busiest they’ve ever been as the holiday season’s end approaches.

