Holiday Hosting & Last Minute Gifts with Limor Suss
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares last minute gifts and end of year hosting ideas.
Made with real milk and cream, you can find Heluva Good!’s bold-flavored, rich and creamy dips in the dairy aisle of your neighborhood supermarkets!
Elevate ordinary beverages to extraordinary with Tovolo Ice Molds. The Smooth Sphere Ice Molds deliver a splash to any drink for the ultimate sipping experience.
The secret behind this shirt’s ease of dressing lies in the patented MagnaReady® technology. Say hello to magnetized closures at the front placket and cuffs. No more struggling with tiny buttons or delicate threads - just effortlessly snap the magnets together and get on with your day. Learn more about Brooks Brothers’ collaboration with MagnaReady® at Magnaready.com.
Sponsored by Limor Media
SPONSORS:
Heluva Good!
MagnaReady®
Tovolo
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.