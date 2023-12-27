Hendersonville hospital targeted in threatening call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly made a threatening phone call to a hospital in Hendersonville, as well as a hospital in Ohio, according to Hendersonville police.

Police say on Dec. 26, officers responded to the Hendersonville Medical Center after it received threatening messages. Officers learned that the caller made odd comments about various things to the medical center.

The center’s security office told officers the caller became frustrated with the individual he was speaking to and threatened to commit violence against people at the center.

Officers quickly determined the call came from Oklahoma and that the phone used was still located in Oklahoma. HPD said the caller also called an Ohio hospital before calling the Hendersonville Medical Center.

The suspect was identified as Kyle Odell from Lone Grove, Oklahoma.

“With extraordinary cooperation from the Lone Grove Oklahoma Police Department, the suspect was verified to be in the State of Oklahoma, and contact was made to further the investigation,” police said. “On December 26, 2023, a Hendersonville Detective was able to obtain warrants charging Kyle Odell, age 45, with False Report (Threatening violence) and Harassment.”

Odell was taken into custody on Dec. 26 and will be held as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to Sumner County.

No ties have been found between Odell and entities within the state of Tennessee, police said.

“These crimes were perpetrated over a long distance, which is not a barrier to the prosecution of serious crimes in Sumner County, TN. As always, please remain aware of your surroundings and contact the police if you observe suspicious behavior,” HPD said.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

