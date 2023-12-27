First Alert Weather Day issued: First snow of the season on Friday

Quiet conditions are expected tonight after a few showers pass through. Temperatures will fall to around the freezing mark. It will be a cold start to Thursday.

Tomorrow will be significantly cooler with highs only in the 40s. Isolated showers and some snow flurries are possible at times. The main event is Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A storm system will move through the Mid State on Friday with cold air and sufficient moisture to bring scattered snow showers to most of the Mid State.

Scattered flurries and snow showers move in by late Friday morning and continue off and on through the afternoon and even into the early evening. The majority of the snow will taper off through Friday evening. Rain could mix in at times in some of the valleys.

SNOWFALL FORECAST

In the Cumberland Plateau, up to an inch of snow is possible in some of the highest elevations while elsewhere across the Mid-State we’ll only see dusting.

As far as accumulation is concerned, most of it should mainly stick to grassy areas. Slick overpasses and bridges are a concern as snow accumulates.

Less than 1" of snow is possible for most folks in the Mid State on Friday. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND

New Year’s weekend looks much drier. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s for many. January 1 will feature mostly cloudy skies. A shower cannot be ruled out at this time.

