First Alert Weather Day issued: Snow showers expected Friday

A storm system approaching the Mid State on Friday along with the timing of colder air will bring scattered flurries and snow showers to parts of the Mid State Friday morning and into the afternoon. Some areas in the valleys will see rain mixed with snow but we are now expecting some minor accumulations across parts of the area.

In the Cumberland Plateau, we are expecting up to an inch of snow in some of the highest elevations while elsewhere across the Mid-State we’ll only see dusting.

As far as accumulation is concerned, most of it should mainly stick to grassy areas, but we’ll need to watch for slick overpasses and bridges as snow accumulates. Even a light coating can be enough to cause tricky travel conditions.

MID-WEEK

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected this afternoon. Highs will rise into the lower 50s. Showers will develop by the evening commute and continue through the early parts of the night. Highs on Thursday will be significantly cooler in the 40s. Isolated showers and some snow flurries will move through.

More snow showers are expected on Friday as discussed above.

THIS WEEKEND

New Year’s weekend looks drier. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s for many. January 1 will feature mostly cloudy skies. A shower cannot be ruled out at this time.

