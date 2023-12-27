Family loses cats in Murfreesboro duplex fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early-morning fire inside a duplex forced a family of five out of their home and killed their two cats on Wednesday in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue, crews from multiple stations responded to a duplex fire at 1809 Daisy Court around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

One side of the duplex sustained significant damage in the fire, while the other did not receive enough damage to displace the residents.

The affected family of five all made it out safely but their cats were discovered inside by firefighters and did not survive. The Red Cross was at the scene to assist the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.