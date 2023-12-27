‘Crying over my dead kitties’: Murfreesboro family loses home, pet cats

An early morning fire on Daisy Court displaced a family of five on Wednesday.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just days after Christmas, the Scancella family woke up at 3 a.m. to part of their home engulfed in flames. They ran out of the house in their pajamas, leaving everything behind.

Sitting outside, as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames on Daisy Court Wednesday morning, the family of five realized they were missing two cats.

“I thought when I opened the door Coal and Iris had walked out behind me, but apparently they didn’t,” Lisa Scancella said. “They were very special.”

Firefighters found the two cats inside, but they did not survive. The fire spread so quickly from the daughters’ room that Lisa said she was thankful they got the door open and all escaped unharmed.

“We were all asleep, but their bedroom door was shut, and if they weren’t older, I don’t know if they would’ve even made it out of there,” Scancella said.

When WSMV4 spoke with the family hours later, they were in the same clothes they left in, unable to search the scorched home until the investigation into the fire concluded.

“I shook all day long,” Scancella said. “I’ve been sitting outside with wet socks in the rain crying over my dead kitties.”

The main things they hoped to salvage were family photos.

The Red Cross has put the family in a hotel for the next few days as they find a new place to live.

A link to their GoFundMe can be found here.

