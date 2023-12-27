Buttermilk Fried Chicken with The Twelve Thirty Club

By Today in Nashville
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chicken flour

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups All Purpose Flour

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

2 Tbsp Tajin Seasoning

1 Tbsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper

2 tsp Smoked Paprika

1 lb. chicken thigh, cut into 2 oz pieces

Buttermilk

Osetra caviar

Procedures:

1. Combine flour, salt, tajin, pepper and paprika in a mixing bowl and mix until evenly incorporated.

2. Dip chicken in buttermilk and then coat it in the flour mixture.

3. Heat oil to 350 degrees and add chicken, frying until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

4. Top chicken with a dollop of chive créme fraiche and a small scoop of caviar.

Chive Crème Fraiche

Ingredients:

7 cups Sour Cream

1 cup Mayonnaise

4 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

2 Tbsp Dehydrated Onion

2 Tbsp Onion Powder

2 tsp Granulated Sugar

½ cup Chives, minced

Lemon Zest, microplaned, from 1 lemon

1 Tbsp Dill, minced

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together until evenly incorporated.

