Buttermilk Fried Chicken with The Twelve Thirty Club
Chicken flour
Ingredients:
2 ½ cups All Purpose Flour
2 Tbsp Kosher Salt
2 Tbsp Tajin Seasoning
1 Tbsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper
2 tsp Smoked Paprika
1 lb. chicken thigh, cut into 2 oz pieces
Buttermilk
Osetra caviar
Procedures:
1. Combine flour, salt, tajin, pepper and paprika in a mixing bowl and mix until evenly incorporated.
2. Dip chicken in buttermilk and then coat it in the flour mixture.
3. Heat oil to 350 degrees and add chicken, frying until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
4. Top chicken with a dollop of chive créme fraiche and a small scoop of caviar.
Chive Crème Fraiche
Ingredients:
7 cups Sour Cream
1 cup Mayonnaise
4 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Tbsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper
2 Tbsp Kosher Salt
2 Tbsp Dehydrated Onion
2 Tbsp Onion Powder
2 tsp Granulated Sugar
½ cup Chives, minced
Lemon Zest, microplaned, from 1 lemon
1 Tbsp Dill, minced
Procedure:
1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together until evenly incorporated.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.