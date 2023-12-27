Avoid DUI, traffic in Nashville on New Year’s Eve with free bus, train rides

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New Year’s Eve in Nashville will yet again be busy when it comes to traffic getting downtown.

To get you to your celebrations for free and avoid a DUI, WeGo is offering free transportation services.

Starting promptly at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, free bus rides will be available on WeGo bus routes and service on 16 routes will be extended until 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. A WeGo Star special event train will also be available on New Year’s Eve as a safe ride for those celebrating in Nashville.

“WeGo will operate Sunday bus service until 11:15 p.m. Customer Care personnel will be available to assist customers at the Ticket Window from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and in the Call Center from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve,” WeGo said.

“Many buses will operate on detours through downtown but will resume regular routing once out of the area. For service after midnight, passengers should plan to board at WeGo Central, since detours due to unplanned road closures may affect service to other stops downtown. Additional service from downtown only will begin after the event on the following bus routes departing from WeGo Central at 12:15 a.m., 12:45 a.m., and 1:30 a.m.”

3 – West End (A&B) 14 – Whites Creek 22 – Bordeaux (A&B) 50 – Charlotte Pike

4 – Shelby 17 – 12th Avenue S 23 – Dickerson Pike (A&B) 52– Nolensville Pike (A&B)

7 – Hillsboro 18 – Airport 29 – Jefferson 55 – Murfreesboro Pike

8 – 8th Avenue South 19 – Herman 34 – Opry Mills 56 – Gallatin Pike

Park and rides are also available outside of downtown and accessible by the select late-night routes at the following locations:

Vanderbilt University parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3)

Bellevue Park & Ride (Route 3B)

Dollar General at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A)

Hickory Hollow Global Mall at The Crossings (Route 55)

Madison Square behind Job Billiards (Route 56)

Customers can also use WeGo Link or rideshare as a first-mile/last-mile connection to the bus.

The WeGo Service to Event will begin at 6:15 p.m. and end at 1:30 a.m.

“Effective 6:15 p.m., WeGo will operate a free bus exclusively between Broadway and the concert/fireworks at Bicentennial Mall. A stop will be located on Broadway in front of Hume-Fogg between 7th Avenue and Rosa L. Parks and at Bicentennial Mall on James Robertson Parkway between 6th and 7th Avenues. These buses will run a continuous loop between 7th Avenue North and the Bicentennial Mall for event goers, leaving approximately every 10 minutes until 1:30 a.m.,” WeGo said.

The New Year’s Eve train will arrive at Riverfront at 8 p.m. and depart one hour after the event.

“An allotment of 650 tickets is now on sale to the general public. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase at ticketsnashville.com. Tickets will be on sale until an hour prior to departure or until they are sold out, whichever comes first. Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they will be required to sit in a parent’s lap,” WeGo said.

The New Year’s Eve train schedule is as follows:

Lebanon Station 7:00 p.m.

Hamilton Springs Station 7:08 p.m.

Martha Station 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Station 7:25 p.m.

Hermitage Station 7:35 p.m.

Donelson Station 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival at Riverfront Station, buses will be available to take customers directly to Bicentennial Mall.

“For the Star’s return trip, buses will load on James Robertson between 6th and 7th Avenues and will proceed directly to Riverfront Station between midnight and 1 a.m. WeGo staff will be on hand to assist and direct passengers. The Star will depart one hour after the event ends,” WeGo said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Weekday WeGo Star tickets and passes are not accepted on the New Year’s Eve train. Any items that will not fit underneath the seat, such as bikes and wagons, are not permitted on the train. Coolers of any size are not permitted on the train or at the event. All personal items are subject to search. See the house rules for additional information.

Those who need special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 before their trip.

