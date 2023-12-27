$1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona during Christmas weekend; 3 more winners get $50,000

Nobody won the jackpot.
Nobody won the jackpot.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) — Four lucky Powerball players won big in Arizona this past Christmas weekend!

Three winners won $50,000 and one player won a whopping $1 million prize.

Saturday’s drawing gave the winning numbers 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and Powerball 6.

The million-dollar ticket was sold at a Safeway in Queen Creek, near Power and Queen Creeks roads. A $50,000 ticket was sold at a Circle K in Tucson, near La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.

Christmas Day’s drawing gave the winning numbers 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

A $50,000 ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Goodyear on Estrella Parkway north of Van Buren Street. Another $50,000 ticket was sold in Tucson, this one at Chicago Bar on Speedway Boulevard east of Sahuara Avenue.

The next Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is estimated to be $685 million with a cash-out value of $344.7 million.

