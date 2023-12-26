What are the busiest travel days after Christmas Day?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christmas Day has come and gone, but the American Automobile Association (AAA) warns the roads — and skies — will still be full of holiday travelers.

AAA says the busiest travel day this week will be Thursday, Dec. 28, and Saturday, Dec. 30. Last week, the busiest day was Dec. 23. The agency said to avoid traveling in the afternoon, suggesting to travel either before lunch or after 7 p.m.

AAA projects more than 7.5 million people will be in and out of airports, surpassing 2019′s record of 7.3 million. Nearly 104 million people will drive to their holiday destinations this year, the second-highest on record behind 2019.

More than 4 million travelers are expected to take other modes of transportation, such as a bus, train or cruise, this holiday season.

