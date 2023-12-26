Tennessee tornadoes: How to understand your FEMA letter, appeal eligibility decision

FEMA is also pushing for all survivors to register for assistance as soon as possible.
Tornadoes in Tennessee
Tornadoes in Tennessee(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is answering questions and urging victims of the recent Tennessee tornadoes to read their FEMA letter completely.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is also urging victims to read their letters as, oftentimes, people see they’re “ineligible” at the top of the letter and put it aside. NFD said there’s a reason the agency does this.

Previous Coverage:
Recovery Centers open for tornado victims in Middle Tennessee

“More times than not, FEMA simply needs an insurance determination letter, proof of ownership and/or other documentation to move your application forward,” NFD said.

FEMA is also pushing for all survivors to register for assistance as soon as possible.

Registration can be completed online or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Language translation services are available for those who require assistance in languages other than English.

You can find three important documents below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THP investigates a fatality crash on I-65 North in Franklin, TN.
Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin
Tanger Outlets Reported Shooting
Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch
One man is dead and another hospitalized after being shot at a house in Antioch, TN.
1 dead, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Antioch
One man died in a shooting on Christmas morning in the Napier Area.
Elderly man dies after accidentally shooting himself at home, police say
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service

Latest News

Christmas Tree (GENERIC)
Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Nashville
Holiday travel
What are the busiest travel days after Christmas Day?
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say