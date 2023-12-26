Teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Tennessee highway

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager involved in a crash died after hitting a tree over the weekend earlier in December, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP’s preliminary report revealed Bella Bain, 18, was driving along Highway 55 in Coffee County on Dec. 16.

Around midnight, THP said she suddenly left the roadway and hit a tree. Bain died as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.