Teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Tennessee highway

THP said the driver ran off the roadway and hit a tree.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager involved in a crash died after hitting a tree over the weekend earlier in December, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP’s preliminary report revealed Bella Bain, 18, was driving along Highway 55 in Coffee County on Dec. 16.

Around midnight, THP said she suddenly left the roadway and hit a tree. Bain died as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story.

