REPORT: Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston catches fire on Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to our Houston NBC affiliate, KPRC, a family was reported safe after their home - Beyoncé’s childhood home – broke out on Christmas morning.

Crews were called to the home, located near the Third Ward, around 2 a.m. When they arrived, the home was in flames and they began to fight the “aggressive fire,” according to KPRC.

KPRC said firefighters were able to get most of the fire down but then had to cut into the roof to clear the fire in the attic.

No injuries were reported.

