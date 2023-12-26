Recovery Centers open for tornado victims in Middle Tennessee

FEMA will be assisting anyone needing help through the holidays.
Anyone needing assistance after the tornado on December 9 can visit the DRC on Hancock Street.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open for tornado victims in Clarksville-Montgomery County, Nashville-Madison, and Gallatin.

Emergency management officials announced the DRC will be operating on a holiday schedule beginning on Tuesday, December 26. The centers are run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will provide much-needed help for anyone who needs assistance following the tornado on December 9.

The DRCs will operate Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., and from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. The centers will be closed on New Year’s Day, however.

The locations are:

Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center 1054 Charlotte Rd, White Bluff

Hours of operation:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville

Hours of operation:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Gallatin Public Utilities 239 Hancock St.,

Gallatin Hours of operation:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Nashville Public Library

610 Gallatin Pike S.,

Madison Hours of operation:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Tornado survivors in any of these areas may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses, and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

Homeowners and renters can also apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in numerous languages.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is...
LIST: Stores, restaurants & businesses open on Christmas Day
Tanger Outlets Reported Shooting
Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch
One man died in a shooting on Christmas morning in the Napier Area.
Elderly man dies after accidentally shooting himself at home, police say
One man is dead and another hospitalized after being shot at a house in Antioch, TN.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Antioch
Daweit Solomon
Man wanted for shooting that injured woman at Tanger Outlets

Latest News

One man died in a shooting on Christmas morning in the Napier Area.
Elderly man dies after accidentally shooting himself at home, police say
Anyone needing assistance after the tornado on December 9 can visit the DRC on Hancock Street.
FEMA opens recovery center in Gallatin
Police said the man was showing his friend how the pistol worked when it dropped on the floor...
81-year-old man accidentally shoots himself in chest
A Madison woman struggles to find joy during Christmas after a tornado ripped her life apart...
‘It feels like it’s not Christmas;’ Parts of Madison still quiet after tornado