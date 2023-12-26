Recovery Centers open for tornado victims in Middle Tennessee
FEMA will be assisting anyone needing help through the holidays.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open for tornado victims in Clarksville-Montgomery County, Nashville-Madison, and Gallatin.
Emergency management officials announced the DRC will be operating on a holiday schedule beginning on Tuesday, December 26. The centers are run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will provide much-needed help for anyone who needs assistance following the tornado on December 9.
The DRCs will operate Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., and from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. The centers will be closed on New Year’s Day, however.
The locations are:
Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center 1054 Charlotte Rd, White Bluff
Hours of operation:
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville
Hours of operation:
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Gallatin Public Utilities 239 Hancock St.,
Gallatin Hours of operation:
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Nashville Public Library
610 Gallatin Pike S.,
Madison Hours of operation:
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Tornado survivors in any of these areas may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses, and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.
Homeowners and renters can also apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in numerous languages.
