Recovery Centers open for tornado victims in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open for tornado victims in Clarksville-Montgomery County, Nashville-Madison, and Gallatin.

Emergency management officials announced the DRC will be operating on a holiday schedule beginning on Tuesday, December 26. The centers are run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will provide much-needed help for anyone who needs assistance following the tornado on December 9.

The DRCs will operate Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., and from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. The centers will be closed on New Year’s Day, however.

The locations are:

Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center 1054 Charlotte Rd, White Bluff

Hours of operation:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville

Hours of operation:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Gallatin Public Utilities 239 Hancock St.,

Gallatin Hours of operation:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Nashville Public Library

610 Gallatin Pike S.,

Madison Hours of operation:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Tornado survivors in any of these areas may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses, and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

Homeowners and renters can also apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in numerous languages.

