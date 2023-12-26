Recovery Center open for tornado victims in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is opening for tornado victims in Gallatin.

The Sumner County Emergency Management Agency announced the DRC will be open beginning Tuesday, December 26, at 239 Hancock Street in Gallatin. The center is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will provide much-needed help for anyone who needs assistance following the tornado on December 9.

The DRC will operate Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., and from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. The center will be closed on New Year’s Day, however.

