Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular Nashville eatery has announced it will be closing its doors next year after 41 years in business.

McCabe Pub will be closing after serving its final dining services in January 2024.

The pub was opened by John and Jo Dean in 1982 and its final day of service has yet to be announced but it is set for January. The Sylvan Park staple has won titles like Favorite Neighborhood Bar, Best Burger, Best Dessert and more.

“We are closing still believing in McCabe Pub and what we built over the decades,” said Jo Dean, owner and matriarch of the family business. “For more than 40 years, we’ve welcomed multiple generations of customers through our doors offering great food, a fun environment and a tight-knit community. We couldn’t be more thankful for the time and memories made on the corner of Murphy Road and 45th Avenue North.”

The eatery served several American Southern dishes for decades like char-grilled burgers and hand-cut fries, pan-fried trout, meat-and-three plates, home-style specials like meatloaf and casseroles, salads with house-made dressings and homemade cakes.

“It has been an honor to work alongside family, managing the business together for the last 22 years. Our parents started a legacy of incredible service, made-from-scratch recipes, ice cold beer, and an atmosphere that feels like home. We are proud to be referred to as the ‘Cheers’ of Nashville and hope our beloved spot will always be remembered. But as we move on, we are confident we are leaving our customer base in good hands,” sisters and co-owners Katie Dean Egbert and Stefanie Dean Brown said.

