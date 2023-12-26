Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to a news release.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. This last happened 10 years ago when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a player in California took home $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies
Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in crash
FILE
Judges rule Tennessee lawmakers violated constitution by passing legislation that shook up Metro Sports Authority
Tanger Outlets Reported Shooting
Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch
Homicide investigation
Homicide investigation underway in East Nashville
Shooting at 914 Winthorne Drive
2 hospitalized after shooting in South Nashville

Latest News

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Antioch
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
Christmas in Madison after a deadly tornado
‘It feels like it’s not Christmas’ Parts of Madison still quiet after tornado
Gallatin Police Department
Trio arrested for string of vehicle thefts in Gallatin