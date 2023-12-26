Missing Hardeman Co. woman last seen in nightgown on Christmas Day

Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77(TBI)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAULSBURY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Bobbie Jene Watkins, who is missing out of Hardeman County.

TBI says she was last seen Monday in the area of Van Buren Road in Saulsbury, Tennessee, wearing a blue nightgown.

Watkins reportedly has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home without help.

She is described as being 5′4″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Those with information are asked to call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at 731-658-3971 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

