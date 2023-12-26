Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say

The incident was also captured on security cameras, according to the report.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was shot in the face over the Christmas weekend holiday by her ex-boyfriend following an argument over their relationship ending, according to an arrest report.

Police say on Dec. 23, officers responded to a home on Charles E. Davis Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who had been shot in the face.

According to the report, the victim was shot in the left side of the face by 24-year-old Dequantrae De’Von Strong, who was standing behind the officers wearing all-black clothing and a ski mask.

He allegedly fired about four to six shots during an argument the two were having over their relationship ending. The report said the shooting occurred on Cannon Street and the suspect walked the victim to the home on Charles E. Davis Blvd.

Strong told officers and admitted to shooting at the victim but did not mean to hit her. Later, according to the report, he changed his story stating there was a lot of gunfire and he must have accidentally hit her.

The incident was also captured on security cameras, according to the report.

Strong is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another hospitalized after being shot at a house in Antioch, TN.
1 dead, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Antioch
One man died in a shooting on Christmas morning in the Napier Area.
Elderly man dies after accidentally shooting himself at home, police say
FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is...
LIST: Stores, restaurants & businesses open on Christmas Day
Tanger Outlets Reported Shooting
Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch
Daweit Solomon
Man wanted for shooting that injured woman at Tanger Outlets

Latest News

Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Man arrested after ramming into officer’s vehicle, crashing during pursuit, assaulting officer on Christmas Eve
THP investigates a fatality crash on I-65 North in Franklin, TN.
Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin
A man was found dead in a car Christmas Eve, AAA predicts the busiest travel days this week,...
Catch Up Quick