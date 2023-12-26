Man arrested after ramming into officer’s vehicle, crashing during pursuit, assaulting officer on Christmas Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing 20 charges after he allegedly rammed a stolen Jeep into an officer’s patrol car, crashed into another car while evading police, and fought with an officer on Christmas Eve, according to an arrest report.

While on patrol, an officer ran the license plate of a Jeep Wrangler and it was listed as stolen. While waiting for backup, the officer observed 29-year-old Terrance Allen Hayes pump gas into the Jeep and enter the driver’s seat at a gas station on West Trinity Lane.

According to the report, once backup arrived, officers blocked the Jeep, in an attempt to immobilize it. Hayes then allegedly rammed one of the patrol cars and drove away with the Jeep onto West Trinity Lane.

Officers pursued the Jeep until Hayes lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Old Matthews Road and hit another vehicle, the report said. The driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Once the Jeep came to a stop, officers attempted to take Hayes into custody. After a brief foot chase, officers and Hayes got into a physical altercation where multiple blows were exchanged before he was subdued and arrested, according to the report.

Officers discovered fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, THC pills, a handgun, digital scales, cash, and multiple empty beer cans. Hayes was observed to be intoxicated as officers took him into custody.

He faces several charges including aggravated assault against a first responder with a deadly weapon, assaulting an officer, vehicle theft, driving under the influence, and multiple drug charges.

