Man arrested after ramming into officer’s vehicle, crashing during pursuit, assaulting officer on Christmas Eve

After a brief foot chase, officers and the suspect got into a physical altercation where multiple blows were exchanged before he was subdued and arrested.
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing 20 charges after he allegedly rammed a stolen Jeep into an officer’s patrol car, crashed into another car while evading police, and fought with an officer on Christmas Eve, according to an arrest report.

While on patrol, an officer ran the license plate of a Jeep Wrangler and it was listed as stolen. While waiting for backup, the officer observed 29-year-old Terrance Allen Hayes pump gas into the Jeep and enter the driver’s seat at a gas station on West Trinity Lane.

According to the report, once backup arrived, officers blocked the Jeep, in an attempt to immobilize it. Hayes then allegedly rammed one of the patrol cars and drove away with the Jeep onto West Trinity Lane.

Officers pursued the Jeep until Hayes lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Old Matthews Road and hit another vehicle, the report said. The driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Once the Jeep came to a stop, officers attempted to take Hayes into custody. After a brief foot chase, officers and Hayes got into a physical altercation where multiple blows were exchanged before he was subdued and arrested, according to the report.

Officers discovered fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, THC pills, a handgun, digital scales, cash, and multiple empty beer cans. Hayes was observed to be intoxicated as officers took him into custody.

He faces several charges including aggravated assault against a first responder with a deadly weapon, assaulting an officer, vehicle theft, driving under the influence, and multiple drug charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another hospitalized after being shot at a house in Antioch, TN.
1 dead, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Antioch
One man died in a shooting on Christmas morning in the Napier Area.
Elderly man dies after accidentally shooting himself at home, police say
FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is...
LIST: Stores, restaurants & businesses open on Christmas Day
Tanger Outlets Reported Shooting
Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch
Daweit Solomon
Man wanted for shooting that injured woman at Tanger Outlets

Latest News

Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say
THP investigates a fatality crash on I-65 North in Franklin, TN.
Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin
A man was found dead in a car Christmas Eve, AAA predicts the busiest travel days this week,...
Catch Up Quick