‘It feels like it’s not Christmas’ Parts of Madison still quiet after tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Madison are searching for some holiday joy after they were left shaken by the deadly tornado. It’s dark on parts of Sylvia Drive as some people are still not back in their homes this holiday.

Bertha Lee, 82, is back in her house, but without many of her neighbors says this Christmas isn’t the same.

“It feels like it’s not Christmas. Because all these people around here, all of the houses got hit, mine got hit and I’m just I’m still nervous from it. I really am. It’s just it’s taking a toll on me,” Lee said.

She was left with no power for a week and a leaking roof, but she’s thankful that was the only damage. Some on her street were not so lucky.

“I’ve never been through anything like that, stuff started hitting the house and the roof sounded like it was coming off the house. It was scary,” Lee said.

Instead of jingle bells this year, the neighborhood is filled with the ringing of fire alarms.

“Usually everybody has Christmas stuff up. I guess it got torn down,” Lee said.

Her family says they’re grateful their mom is here to celebrate with them.

“They tell me the same thing ‘Oh, mama, we didn’t know what we were going to do without you - we’re glad that the Lord saved you’,” Lee said.

Her one ray of light was the generosity she said she received from volunteers who cleaned her yard after the storm.

