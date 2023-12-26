Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Nashville

“Trees must be cleaned of wooden stands, watering bowls, ornaments, lights, wire, string, and other decorations before drop-off,” Metro Nashville said.
Christmas Tree (GENERIC)
Christmas Tree (GENERIC)(WEAU)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Well, the holiday season for 2023 is coming to a close, and with the new year looming, what are you going to do with your Christmas tree?

The Nashville Department of Transportation, Metro Nashville Parks and Living Earth have teamed up to offer Davidson County residents a way to dispose of and recycle their trees this year.

“Trees must be cleaned of wooden stands, watering bowls, ornaments, lights, wire, string, and other decorations before drop-off,” Metro Nashville said.

Here’s where you can drop off your tree from Dec. 27 to Feb. 13, 2024:

  • Cane Ridge Park
  • Una Recreation Center
  • Whitfield Park
  • Cedar Hill Park
  • Two Rivers Park
  • Joelton Community Center
  • Sevier Park
  • Richland Park
  • Elmington Park
  • Edwin Warner Park
  • Lakewood City Hall
  • Frederick Douglass Park
  • Living Earth: East Side (Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon)
  • Living Earth: West Side (Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, Entrance by West Nashville Wrecker Service)

The brush collection crew will also collect trees en route with your brush.

“No artificial trees will be accepted. You can donate artificial trees or take them to any of our 4 Metro convenience centers for disposal. Please do not dump any other items at these drop-off locations,” Metro Nashville said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THP investigates a fatality crash on I-65 North in Franklin, TN.
Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin
Tanger Outlets Reported Shooting
Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch
One man is dead and another hospitalized after being shot at a house in Antioch, TN.
1 dead, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Antioch
One man died in a shooting on Christmas morning in the Napier Area.
Elderly man dies after accidentally shooting himself at home, police say
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service

Latest News

Tornadoes in Tennessee
Tennessee tornadoes: How to understand your FEMA letter, appeal eligibility decision
Holiday travel
What are the busiest travel days after Christmas Day?
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say