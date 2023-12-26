Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Well, the holiday season for 2023 is coming to a close, and with the new year looming, what are you going to do with your Christmas tree?

The Nashville Department of Transportation, Metro Nashville Parks and Living Earth have teamed up to offer Davidson County residents a way to dispose of and recycle their trees this year.

“Trees must be cleaned of wooden stands, watering bowls, ornaments, lights, wire, string, and other decorations before drop-off,” Metro Nashville said.

Here’s where you can drop off your tree from Dec. 27 to Feb. 13, 2024:

Cane Ridge Park

Una Recreation Center

Whitfield Park

Cedar Hill Park

Two Rivers Park

Joelton Community Center

Sevier Park

Richland Park

Elmington Park

Edwin Warner Park

Lakewood City Hall

Frederick Douglass Park

Living Earth: East Side (Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon)

Living Earth: West Side (Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, Entrance by West Nashville Wrecker Service)

The brush collection crew will also collect trees en route with your brush.

“No artificial trees will be accepted. You can donate artificial trees or take them to any of our 4 Metro convenience centers for disposal. Please do not dump any other items at these drop-off locations,” Metro Nashville said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.