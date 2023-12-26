First Alert Forecast: Tracking Wet Snow Chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a chilly start today, we’ll have to deal with stubborn cloud cover through the morning.

Sunshine should return by the afternoon with highs will be in the 50s. I cannot rule out an isolated shower to the east but most of the area will stay dry.

Clouds and sunshine will mix for our Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-50s.

A cool down comes on Thursday along with showers for some. Even a few flakes are possible in the Cumberland Plateau. Overnight Thursday and into Friday, a wintry mix is possible as wet snow showers could mix in with rain. This could linger into Friday morning but is short-lived for most. Little to no accumulation is expected as of now.

Some snow showers could persist in the Cumberland Plateau until we warm things up through the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay near average for the rest of the week and into New Year’s weekend. Saturday and Sunday are partly to mostly sunny days. A disturbance moving just to our south is worth watching for a chance of rain on Jan. 1.

