First Alert Forecast: Fog to impact the Wednesday morning commute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Areas of dense fog are possible tonight before wintry weather later this week

Areas of dense fog could impact the morning commute on Wednesday. (WSMV)

Skies will clear out tonight leading to areas of dense fog developing. This will likely impact the morning commute. Lows will be near freezing.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Wednesday afternoon. Highs will rise into in the lower 50s. Showers will develop by the evening commute and continue through the early parts of the night.

Highs on Thursday will be significantly cooler in the 40s. Isolated showers and some snow flurries will move through.

Overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, wet snow showers could mix in with rain. The snow will not last long in most spots, but more persistent snow showers are possible in the Cumberland Plateau. Little to no accumulation is expected as of now accept in the higher elevations of the Plateau.

New Year’s weekend looks drier. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s for many.

January 1 will feature mostly cloudy skies. A shower cannot be ruled out at this time.

