Elderly man dies after accidentally shooting himself at home, police say

An 81-year-old man allegedly dropped is pistol, causing hit to discharge on Christmas morning.
Police said the man was showing his friend how the pistol worked when it dropped on the floor and discharged.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left an elderly man dead on Christmas morning.

According to MNPD, officers were dispatched to 104 Claiborne Street just after 9 a.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting and found 81-year-old Johnnie Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said Thompson was demonstrating the use of his Derringer pistol for a friend who was visiting when he dropped the gun on the floor, causing it to discharge. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental and do not foresee any charges forthcoming.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is...
LIST: Stores, restaurants & businesses open on Christmas Day
Tanger Outlets Reported Shooting
Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch
Daweit Solomon
Man wanted for shooting that injured woman at Tanger Outlets
One man is dead and another hospitalized after being shot at a house in Antioch, TN.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Antioch

Latest News

243 residential sites destroyed in Montgomery County during tornado outbreak
243 residential sites destroyed in Montgomery County during tornado outbreak
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
Wednesday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville
WSMV 4 Pollen Count
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall