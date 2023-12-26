Elderly man dies after accidentally shooting himself at home, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left an elderly man dead on Christmas morning.

According to MNPD, officers were dispatched to 104 Claiborne Street just after 9 a.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting and found 81-year-old Johnnie Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said Thompson was demonstrating the use of his Derringer pistol for a friend who was visiting when he dropped the gun on the floor, causing it to discharge. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental and do not foresee any charges forthcoming.

