Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left at least one person dead Tuesday morning on the interstate in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Police Department, all northbound lanes were closed on I-65 just past I-840 in Williamson County due to the investigation.

Franklin police urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while THP investigated the crash.

Details of the crash have yet to be determined.

