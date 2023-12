NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in lower Antioch.

The shooting happened around 7:44 p.m. in the 4000 block of Pepperwood Drive.

There is no suspect in custody.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV 4 for more details.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.