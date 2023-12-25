Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting happened in a roadway outside the mall’s stores and involved a fight between a man and woman who know each other.

During the fight, the man shot the woman in the leg and ran into his car, police said.

Police said there are strong leads and that the investigation is still active.

Security and police have not said if a person is in custody.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more details.

Today's 4:50 p.m. shooting in a roadway outside Tanger Outlet stores involved a dispute between a man and a woman who are known to each other. During a physical altercation, the man shot the woman in the leg (non-critical) and ran to his car. Strong leads. Investigation active. pic.twitter.com/FjqlfgV1zy — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.