Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch

The reported shooting happened on Christmas Eve.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting happened in a roadway outside the mall’s stores and involved a fight between a man and woman who know each other.

During the fight, the man shot the woman in the leg and ran into his car, police said.

Police said there are strong leads and that the investigation is still active.

Security and police have not said if a person is in custody.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more details.

