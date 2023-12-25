Woman allegedly pulled from rollover crash by ‘good Samaritan’ in Springfield

The woman was driving with a child when she crashed with another car on Christmas Eve, according to Smokey Barn News.
An SUV crashed with a red sedan on Christmas Eve.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was hospitalized after her SUV rolled over after crashing with another car on Christmas Eve in Springfield.

According to Smokey Barn News, the woman was driving with a child on East 22nd Avenue when she crashed with a red sedan at the Mooreland Drive intersection around 6 p.m. on Sunday. The crash caused her SUV to nearly overturn and it came to rest on its side.

First responders at the scene said a “good Samaritan” pulled the woman from the rolled-over SUV before they arrived and the child was not injured in the crash, SBN reports. She was taken to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center for treatment.

The Springfield Police Department is handling the investigation. The cause of the crash is unknown.

