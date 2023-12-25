Water service disrupted after car strikes fire hydrant in Springfield

The damaged hydrant was spewing water onto the intersection of Roy Pitt Road and Timberlake Drive.
A car crash is suspected to have caused a water main break in Springfield, TN.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - City repair crews worked to repair a water main break on Christmas morning after a car reportedly struck a fire hydrant in Springfield.

According to city officials, residents in the Timberlake area likely had poor or no water service on Monday morning because of the damaged fire hydrant.

Smokey Barn News reported that a car struck the hydrant at the intersection of Roy Pitt Road and Timberlake Drive, causing the water main to break. Water could be seen spewing from the hydrant and onto the intersection.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

