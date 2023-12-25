Water service disrupted after car strikes fire hydrant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - City repair crews worked to repair a water main break on Christmas morning after a car reportedly struck a fire hydrant in Springfield.

According to city officials, residents in the Timberlake area likely had poor or no water service on Monday morning because of the damaged fire hydrant.

Smokey Barn News reported that a car struck the hydrant at the intersection of Roy Pitt Road and Timberlake Drive, causing the water main to break. Water could be seen spewing from the hydrant and onto the intersection.

“Our crews are working diligently and quickly to restore water to those affected.”

