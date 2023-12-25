Trio arrested for string of vehicle thefts in Gallatin

Two men and a teenager were arrested after multiple vehicle thefts on Christmas Eve.
Gallatin Police Department
Gallatin Police Department(GPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three suspected car thieves are in custody after allegedly breaking into and stealing multiple vehicles on Sunday in Gallatin.

According to the Gallatin Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of stolen vehicles on Sunday and were able to quickly identify Antoine Betts, Kaveon Anderson, and a 15-year-old boy as the suspects. They were located and arrested the same day.

All three confessed to their involvement in the crimes, which included vandalism due to breaking the vehicle windows to gain access. They also provided key information to detectives that led to the discovery of the stolen vehicles, GPD said.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our residents,” stated Don Bandy, Gallatin Chief of Police. “The successful resolution of this case is a testament to the dedication of our officers.”

Gallatin Police ask that anyone with additional information on these crimes, or any others, continue to contact the department.

