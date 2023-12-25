Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police are looking for 66-year-old Paul McMahan. According to the TBI, McMahan has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return home safely.

McMahan was last seen Sunday evening at his home in the 400 block of Neelys Bend Road in Madison. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black pants.

“If you see him or have information concerning his whereabouts, please call the MNPD at 615-862-7329 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” TBI said.

