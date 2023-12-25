Man wanted for shooting that injured woman at Tanger Outlets

Police say Daweit Solomon got into a fight with a woman before he shot her.
Daweit Solomon
Daweit Solomon(Metro Nashville Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets.

Police have a warrant out for Daweit Solomon. They are charging him with aggravated robbery and felony gun possession.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at 615-742-7463.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

Police said Solomon and the woman – who knew each other – got into a fight. The woman was then shot in the leg.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies
Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in crash
FILE
Judges rule Tennessee lawmakers violated constitution by passing legislation that shook up Metro Sports Authority
Tanger Outlets Reported Shooting
Woman shot in the leg at Tanger Outlets in Antioch
Homicide investigation
Homicide investigation underway in East Nashville
Shooting at 914 Winthorne Drive
2 hospitalized after shooting in South Nashville

Latest News

Missing man from Madison
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man
Gallatin Police Department
Trio arrested for string of vehicle thefts in Gallatin
A car crash is suspected to have caused a water main break in Springfield, TN.
Water service disrupted after car strikes fire hydrant in Springfield
One man died in a shooting on Christmas morning in the Napier Area.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
An SUV crashed with a red sedan on Christmas Eve.
Rollover crash in Springfield