Man wanted for shooting that injured woman at Tanger Outlets
Police say Daweit Solomon got into a fight with a woman before he shot her.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets.
Police have a warrant out for Daweit Solomon. They are charging him with aggravated robbery and felony gun possession.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at 615-742-7463.
The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon just before 5 p.m.
Police said Solomon and the woman – who knew each other – got into a fight. The woman was then shot in the leg.
