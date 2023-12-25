Man wanted for shooting that injured woman at Tanger Outlets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets.

Police have a warrant out for Daweit Solomon. They are charging him with aggravated robbery and felony gun possession.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at 615-742-7463.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

Police said Solomon and the woman – who knew each other – got into a fight. The woman was then shot in the leg.

