At least one hurt after reported shooting at Tanger Outlet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is hurt, according to mall security, after a reported shooting at the Tanger Outlets on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway.

Security and police have not said if a person is in custody.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more details.

