At least one hurt after reported shooting at Tanger Outlet
The reported shooting happened on Christmas Eve.
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is hurt, according to mall security, after a reported shooting at the Tanger Outlets on Christmas Eve.
The shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway.
Security and police have not said if a person is in custody.
This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more details.
