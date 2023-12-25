First Alert Forecast: A wet and windy Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re trading in a “White Christmas” for a “Wet Christmas” this year across the MidState.

Rain showers are already developing in many parts of the MidState. We’ll continue to see off-and-on rain showers throughout the day, but the temperature will remain pretty mild in the low 60s this afternoon.

It will also be very windy today with some wind gusts kicking up to around 30 MPH. You’ll want to secure any holiday decorations today, especially inflatables. Rain will push out late tonight into tomorrow morning. We’re expecting about an inch of total rainfall amounts.

Tuesday starts off with temperatures in the mid-40s. Highs will be cooler and more seasonable in the low 50s in the afternoon. We’ll see morning clouds, then get a good bit of afternoon sun. Lows will fall to the 30s overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be pretty much a repeat of Tuesday, except for the fact that a few showers will develop overnight into Thursday. As temperatures fall to near freezing, this could cause some snow in the Plateau and a wintry mix for almost everyone else. Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will stay around or below average for the rest of the week and into New Year’s weekend.

