First Alert Forecast: Turning cooler going forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heavy rain is gone but cooler temperatures are on the way

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight and will linger into early parts of Tuesday. Some mist and/or areas of fog could develop. Lows will be in the 40s.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Clouds will dominate the morning but sunshine returns by the afternoon. (WSMV)

Tuesday starts off chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Stubborn cloud cover sticks around through the morning, sunshine returns by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with highs staying in the 50s. A cool down comes on Thursday along with showers for some. Even a few flakes are possible in the Cumberland Plateau.

Overnight Thursday and into Friday, a wintry mix is possible as wet snow flakes could mix in with rain. This could linger into Friday morning but is short-lived for most. Some snow showers could persist in the Cumberland Plateau.

Temperatures will stay near average for the rest of the week and into New Year’s weekend. Saturday and Sunday are partly to mostly sunny days. A disturbance moving just to our south is worth watching for a chance of rain on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.